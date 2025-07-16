Muscat – In line with its commitment to enabling strategic partnerships that support sustainable business growth, Sohar International has signed a consolidated loan agreement with Liva Group, a leading multi-line insurance provider operating across the GCC.

The RO63mn facility reflects Sohar International’s growing role as a trusted financial partner for regional corporates seeking to optimise capital structures and scale with resilience. The signing ceremony took place at Sohar International’s Waterfront Office and was attended by Abdulwahid Mohamed al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, and Martin Rueegg, Chief Executive Officer of Liva Group.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Abdulwahid Mohamed al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, stated: “At Sohar International, we are focused on fostering strategic partnerships that create long-term value. Our agreement with Liva Group is a testament to our commitment to supporting ambitious, high-performing organizations with customised financial solutions that drive sustainable growth.

“This facility not only enhances Liva’s financial flexibility but also reflects our shared commitment for regional progress, innovation, and long-term value creation. We are proud to partner with Liva on its journey to scale, diversify, and lead with purpose.”

The facility consolidates Liva’s existing borrowings into a single, streamlined structure – reducing financing costs, enhancing cash flow management, and increasing agility in capital deployment across the Group’s operations. The agreement also provides a robust financial framework aligned with Liva’s long-term growth strategy, particularly as it expands its presence across key regional markets.

Martin Rueegg, Chief Executive Officer of Liva Group, added that this agreement is about more than refinancing; it represents a proactive step in strengthening our capital efficiency and readiness for the future.

“Sohar International stood out as a strategic partner that understands our operational landscape and shares our ambitions around regional integration, digital innovation, and customer-centric growth.”

This partnership further strengthens Sohar International’s growing regional presence and aligns with its aspirations to support clients expanding into high-growth markets such as Saudi Arabia – where both institutions share ambitious strategic goals. This partnership further strengthens Sohar International’s growing regional presence and aligns with its aspirations to support clients expanding into high-growth markets such as Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration sets the stage for broader financial engagement, including the delivery of advanced, tailored banking solutions that support Liva Group’s evolving priorities across its core markets.

By forging such strategic alliances, Sohar International reaffirms its position as a trusted partner of choice – empowering clients to unlock growth opportunities, accelerate regional expansion, and contribute meaningfully to the economic transformation of the wider region.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

