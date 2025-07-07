Izki - The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) is implementing the 32.200 km Izki-Nizwa dual carriageway project, starting from the Southern Qarout roundabout in the Wilayat of Izki, passing through the Niyabat of Birkat al-Mouz, and ending in the Farq area in the Wilayat of Nizwa.

The project costs approximately RO 47 million and includes several roundabouts and traffic lights, along with a vehicle crossing tunnel to serve traffic movement, in addition to converting all surface crossings into box culverts to ensure continuous traffic movement when descending into valleys.

Salem bin Hamad al Junaibi, Director of the Roads Department in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, said, “The Izki-Nizwa Road dualisation project is one of the important projects that aims to improve traffic flow and raise the level of traffic safety on this vital road. The project includes developing the road’s infrastructure, which will contribute to linking Al Dakhiliyah Governorate to its vital areas and enhance economic and social development in the areas it serves, such as the Wilayats of Izki and Al Jabal Al Akhdar. It will also contribute to facilitating the access of agricultural and industrial products to markets.”

The project extends from the Wilayat of Izki to Nizwa, with a double link connecting the Izki Center to the expressway coming from Sultan Thuwaini bin Said Road, and includes the construction of service roads with a length of 3 kilometers.”

Rehabilitating the 800-meter-long road linking the Green Mountain to boost tourism and economic activity in the region, and alleviating traffic congestion, particularly in the areas of Birkat al-Mouz, the center of Izki State, and Farq, which include many official and commercial institutions, and stimulating investment, working on economic diversification, and enabling better tourism in the Green Mountain.

He pointed out that the company implementing the project has begun construction work, which includes cutting through the mountains, making cement concrete for valley crossings, preparing and leveling the land, and diverting some lanes to the current road within the framework of the project's timetable, which takes 36 months from the start date of implementation.

The Director of the Roads Department in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate stated that the project will be equipped with all necessary traffic safety requirements, including concrete and iron barriers, traffic signs, floor paint, and floor and side reflectors. The road will also be equipped with all necessary lighting.

