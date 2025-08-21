Oman's Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has floated tenders for the design and implementation of a 9-km-long dual carriageway road project of Sohar link in the North Al Batinah Governorate.

The project includes the construction of a number of roundabouts and box culverts to ensure smooth traffic flow during rainfall, in addition to installing light poles. This will enhance the road’s efficiency, raise the level of traffic safety, and meet the needs of its users, said the ministry in its tender notification.

The project, which stretches from the Al Wahat Mall roundabout to the bridge connecting to the Al Batinah Expressway, will be implemented with a 18-month period, it added.

