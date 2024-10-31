Germany's Vossloh has received a major order from the Moroccan state railroad ONCF (Office National des Chemins de Fer) for the delivery of components for high-speed railway project.

The company said in a press statement that it will supply switches and switch components worth almost €50 million by 2027 and rail fastening systems for around €25 million by 2028 for the 245-kilometre (km) high-speed link between the cities of Casablanca and Marrakech. The line will allow speeds of up to 320 km/h and significantly shorten the regular journey time between the two major cities.

Deliveries of the rail fasteners will begin this year, followed by the switch systems and components in 2025, so that the line section can be completed in time for the start of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the statement noted.

Meanwhile, local Arabic language newspaper Hespress said Morocco has selected three Chinese companies to build the high-rail line linking Kenitra and Marrakech. It said France’s transport giant Alstom will supply 18 high-speed trains for the project while ONCF will soon issue a tender for the import of 60,000 tonnes of rail lines.

Earlier this month, Zawya Projects reported that Morocco awarded construction contracts worth $964mln for Kenitra-Marrakech high-speed line to local and Chinese contractors. Additionally, China Railway Shanhaiguan Bridge was awarded a contract worth $9 million for turnouts (movable track) for a conventional line which will run parallel to the new high-speed route between Kenitra and Marrakech.

By 2040, Morocco's high-speed network is set to grow to a length of 1,300 km. Currently, speeds of more than 300 km/h can be reached on the approximately 200-km section between the cities of Tangier and Kenitra.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.