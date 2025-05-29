The Customer Council of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) held a discussion session with residents and frequent visitors of the Al Quoz area to familiarise them with RTA’s plans for traffic and infrastructure development, as well as the expected improvements and related impacts.

During the session, RTA also shared details of upcoming projects slated for 2025, including Phase Two of the Latifa bint Hamdan Corridor Development Project, Al Meydan Street Development Project, Umm Suqeim Street Upgrade and enhancements on Al Marabea' Street.

The session is part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen direct communication channels between the community and government officials.

It also served as a platform for Al Quoz residents to share their feedback and suggestions regarding the development of major road corridors, paving of internal streets, and installation of lighting in residential neighbourhoods.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency and First Vice Chair of the Customers Council at RTA chaired the session. Also in attendance were Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency, and Meera Ahmad Al Shaikh, Director of Customer Happiness, along with several directors and officials from various RTA agencies and sectors responsible for road and infrastructure development across Dubai.

Fahad Sulaiman Arab, Deputy Director and Manager of Roads Construction at the Traffic and Roads Agency, highlighted the recent upgrades on First Al Khail Road and Phase One of Latifa bint Hamdan Street. He also outlined the resulting improvements in traffic flow and road safety.

During the session, Al Quoz residents discussed RTA’s upcoming infrastructure works, particularly along Al Asayel Street, Al Waha Street, and Al Meydan Street.

Discussions also covered internal road works such as paving, pedestrian walkways, resident parking, speed humps, and pedestrian bridges, all designed to improve road safety in the area.

