KUWAIT CITY - Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governor Sheikh Sabah Bader Al-Salem on Wednesday inspected the Messilah Beach Project (Plage 2) -- one of the most important projects of the Tourism Enterprises Company (TEC).

Members of the company’s board of directors and executive management, along with representatives of the United Projects for Aviation Services Company (UPAC), were present during the inspection tour.

The tour was aimed at reviewing the progress of the project, the implementation stages and finishing touches. This is part of TEC’s efforts to support and develop the tourism sector, to shed light on this vital project, which is considered one of the most important family entertainment destinations developed by the company, covering an area measuring 70,000 square meters.

The project was built according to the highest international standards in design and implementation, keeping pace with the latest concepts in family entertainment and providing an exceptional experience for visitors of all ages.

It is scheduled to officially open in the coming months, adding to the list of leading entertainment destinations in the country.

During the tour, the company reviewed the project’s main components, which include swimming pools, water play areas, a multipurpose event hall, spaces designated for restaurants and cafés, commercial and service facilities, and parking for 350 vehicles. Governor Sheikh Sabah Badr Al-Sabah said “The field visit to the project aims to assess the latest developments in the project, inspect the facilities, amenities and buildings, and view a visual presentation that includes all the project details. Domestic tourism has been witnessing an increasing demand from citizens and expatriates, as more and more people want to spend holidays and vacations in Kuwait.”

He pointed out that there are a large number of tourism projects keeping pace with the growing demand for tourism facilities, such as the Winter Land, Key Land and Sabahiya projects.

He stated that Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate will witness development in a number of tourism and entertainment projects, citing the recent formation of a governorate council to discuss and study all development proposals for tourism facilities within the governorate, which will support domestic tourism.

Abdullah Al-Jaafar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TEC, asserted that “the governor’s visit to the Messilah Project aims to review the facilities and amenities. The project will be ready for opening in the coming period.”

He clarified that the project’s goal is to develop domestic tourism for the benefit of citizens and expatriates throughout the year -- whether in winter or summer. Eng. Ahmed Sadiq, General Manager of the project, disclosed that developments added to the Messilah Beach Project include cafés and restaurants with distinctive designs on par with international architecture.

