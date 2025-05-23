A joint venture between Egyptian construction firms Hassan Allam Construction and The Arab Contractors has been awarded a contract by the state-owned National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) to carry out infrastructure works for the Alexandria Raml Tram Rehabilitation Project.

A statement issued by Hassan Allam Construction said the scope of work includes the rehabilitation of a 13.2-kilometre tram line, among the oldest in Egypt; construction of a modern maintenance depot; the development of elevated viaducts at key traffic intersections, and the upgrade of 24 stations along the route.

The project cost and timelines weren’t disclosed but the statement said the enhancements will reduce journey times from 60 to 35 minutes by increasing operational speed from 11 km/h to 21 km/h, and decrease headways from nine minutes to just three, thereby tripling hourly capacity from 4,700 to 13,800 passengers in each direction.

Hassan Allam’s portfolio of projects in Egypt includes Cairo Metro Line 4, the Khor Helwan Bridge – part of High-Speed Rail Project, Bashteel Train Station and the Light Rail Transit system connecting 10th of Ramadan City to the New Administrative Capital.

Regionally, the company is involved in Hafeet Rail – the first cross-country railway network in the Middle East connecting the UAE and Oman, and the Monorail project at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.