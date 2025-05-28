PHOTO
Saudi investment firms Naif Alrajhi Investment and Aljazira Capital have partnered to launch a 1.7 Saudi billion riyal ($453 million) closed private real estate investment fund for the development of two high-impact real estate projects in Riyadh and Jeddah.
In Riyadh, the fund will support the development of a luxury residential project in Al Khuzama district, and in Jeddah, it will support a mixed-use development along King Abdulaziz Road, a joint press statement said. The North Jeddah project will feature residential and commercial towers, a luxury hotel, office spaces, retail outlets, and dining destinations.
Last week, Naif Alrajhi Investment had announced a partnership deal with the Saudi subsidiary of Morocco-based contractor TGCC (Travaux Généraux de Construction de Casablanca) to collaborate on the construction of projects developed by the Saudi company within the Kingdom.
(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)
