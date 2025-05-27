In demonstration of his commitment to the development of the rural communities, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has paid a counterpart fund of N3.5 billion as requirement for the upgrade of roads and setting up agro logistics hubs in about 10 local government areas of the state under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Program (RAMP).

The Commissioner for Information Prince Okey Kanu disclosed this at Government House Umuahia, Monday, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of this week’s expanded State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti, stating that the projects are expected to commence across the benefitting LGAs soonest.

“So the state has paid its own counterpart funds and we expect that with a similar action from the World Bank, that project will kick off around the state,” he said.

Kanu noted that in line with the announcement made by the Governor during the interdenominational thanksgiving service on roads upgrade and other project commissioning, the Governor would Tuesday commission one out of the 20 smart schools already completed in Umuahia.

The information Commissioner further announced that the governor during a joint anniversary State Executive Council meeting of the executive and legislative arms of government, signed into law 18 executive bills recently passed by the 8th Abia State House of Assembly.

According to the information Commissioner, the newly signed 18 bills bring to 30 the total number of executive bills introduced and signed into law by the administration of Governor Alex Otti, stating “This landmark achievement seeks to institutionalise the reforms and transformations that have so far taken place in Abia State.”

He noted that the 2 years administration of Governor Alex Otti has been full of monumental achievements as can be felt and touched by all and sundry, assuring that greater strides lie ahead, adding that in the light of the second anniversary celebrations, more activities have been lined up for the rest of the week and they will be holding in the next couple of days starting from Tuesday.

Contributing, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Ikechukwu Uwanna said that the laws signed would transform the landscape of governance in the state, adding that they underscore government’s commitment to institutionalizing the reforms and changes being brought into governance.

“However, it’s important to note that these bills underscore His Excellency’s commitment to institutionalizing the reforms and changes that he’s bringing together in governance in the state.

“These bills also form the fulcrum, the engine block for all the roads that you see, for the infrastructural development that is going on across the state, for the massive reforms that are being carried all around the state. So that underscores the importance of these bills that have now been passed into law,” Barr. Uwanna stated.

Uwanna further revealed that with the 18 laws , some agencies have been moved from reporting directly to the office of the Governor to their line ministries for optimal performance.

Also speaking, the commissioner for poverty alleviation and social protection, Mrs Ngozi Blessing Felix said Governor Otti has through payment of the counterpart fund demonstrated once again commitment to the development of rural communities through investing in long term solutions.

“Recently, His Excellency has demonstrated once again his commitment to the development of our rural communities by investing in long-term solutions as regards road infrastructure under the Abia States Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project.

“He recently approved the payment of the counterpart fund to the tune of 3.5 billion Naira, which is a key requirement for all states who are participating on the rural access project. Abia is one of the states,” Felix stated.

