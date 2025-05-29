Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has awarded a consultancy contract to evaluate the country’s public transport network to international engineering consultancy Haskoning.

Netherland-headquartered firm emerged as the lowest bidder among eight qualified firms, other contenders being Meinhardt Singapore, Artelia Muscat Engineering Consultancy, and Dar Al Handasah, according to a local media report.

The scope of the contract covers comprehensive assessment of public transport services within Oman and between the Sultanate and its neighboring countries, including detailed analysis of bus routes, service scheduling, ridership trends, network coverage, intercity connectivity, and operational costs.

In addition, the study will analyse demographic and geographic data to identify areas of potential growth and the need for additional services in alignment with the structure plans, including the one for Greater Muscat and other cities.

Key areas of evaluation will also include fleet age, Omanisation levels, service frequency, and potential value-added enhancements to improve public mobility.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

