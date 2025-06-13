Muscat – Mwasalat, in cooperation with Dakhiliyah Governor’s Office, recorded a strong response to its public transport services in Nizwa during the Eid Al Adha holiday, with more than 4,276 passengers using its buses over a four-day period.

The increased ridership reflects a growing awareness among the public of the advantages of public transport, particularly in terms of ease of movement, reduced traffic congestion, and overall convenience.

Mwasalat continues to enhance and expand its network across the sultanate, supporting national efforts to provide sustainable and efficient transportation solutions.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

