Bukha: Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Governor of Musandam, visited the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) in the Wilayat of Khasab, on Tuesday.

During the visit, the governor reviewed a presentation provided by the Hazardous Materials Incident Response Team. The visit aimed to inspect the level of preparedness and enhance joint coordination between the CDAA and relevant authorities to effectively respond to any emergency.

The Hazardous Materials Incident Response Team at the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority also held a meeting in Musandam Governorate under the chairmanship of Maj Gen Sulaiman bin Ali al Hussaini, Chairman of the CDAA, in the presence of representatives of relevant authorities.

This meeting comes within the framework of efforts to enhance preparedness to respond to any hazardous materials incidents. During the meeting, response plans and unified operational procedures were reviewed in addition to enhancing coordination and integration between various authorities to achieve an effective response to hazardous materials incidents.

This meeting reflects the CDAA’s commitment to enhancing risk management efficiency and activating institutional partnerships among relevant authorities.

