Dubai – Taaleem Holdings has signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire 95% shareholding in Kids First Group Limited (KFG), an early-learning premium education provider in the GCC.

The acquisition is expected to boost Taaleem’s expansion into the high-growth early-learning segment, offering accretion to both earnings and cash flow, according to a press release.

KFG manages a diversified network of 34 nurseries in areas close to business districts and within residential districts in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. It serves more than 5,000 students across multiple leading brands.

Subject to regulatory approvals and other pre-completion conditions, the transaction will be fully self-funded through a mix of equity and debt.

It is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter (Q4) of Taaleem’s financial year (FY)2024/25.

Khalid Al Tayer, Chairman of Taaleem, commented: “This acquisition of Kids First Group represents an important next chapter in Taaleem's growth strategy. By expanding further into the early-learning education segment, we are creating a comprehensive educational pathway that supports children from their earliest stages of development through to K-12 education.”

Kamil Najjar, Founder and CEO of KFG, said: “Together, KFG and Taaleem are committed to setting a new benchmark in early childhood education - preparing children to thrive in an increasingly complex and fast-evolving world, and ensuring they benefit from holistic, world-class learning environments from their earliest years”

