Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company based in Abu Dhabi, has announced that it has signed an MoU with Dow Jones Factiva, a trusted source of regulatory-grade risk intelligence.

Together, the two industry leaders will explore the co-development of a new class of AI-native risk and compliance solutions designed for financial institutions, regulators, and sovereign entities navigating an era of unprecedented complexity, said the company in a statement.

By fusing Dow Jones Factiva’s unparalleled risk, regulatory, legal, and sustainability intelligence with Presight’s sovereign AI infrastructure and cutting-edge agentic AI capabilities, the collaboration could unlock a new generation of intelligent systems purpose-built for the most sensitive corners of the global financial ecosystem.

The joint offering would harness generative AI, explainable models, and real-time contextual reasoning to empower compliance, legal, and risk teams to preempt threats rather than react to them.

These capabilities would be deployed within sovereign-grade environments that ensure full adherence to national data residency and security requirements – meeting the rising expectations of both regulators and regulated entities.

Initial flagship solutions could include:

●KYC & UBO Agent: Mapping hidden ownership structures across borders by triangulating regulatory filings, leaked documents, and open-source intelligence.

●Sustainability Tracker: Real-time surveillance of sustainability controversies, compliance breaches, and evolving regulatory expectations.

●Legal & Policy Risk Agent: Detecting enforcement trends, cross-border risks, and subtle shifts in legal landscapes.

●Adverse Media Monitoring: Sentiment-aware media intelligence to surface reputational threats as they emerge.

●Sanctions Intelligence Engine: Uncovering indirect exposure to sanctioned actors via trade networks and ownership chains.

On the strategic deal, CEO Thomas Pramotedham said: "This collaboration seeks to bring together the best of both worlds: Dow Jones Factiva’s unparalleled depth in regulatory-grade data and Presight’s sovereign-scale AI delivery."

"Together, we’re working towards redefining how institutions approach risk – through real-time, predictive, and contextualized intelligence. It’s Applied Intelligence in action, transforming risk into foresight," he noted.

Joel Lange, the EVP and General Manager of Dow Jones Risk & Research from Dow Jones, said: "As business leaders navigate increasingly complex landscapes, we are committed to arming our customers with the tools needed to meet their needs and these discussions with Presight could mark a pivotal step in the development of next-generation risk solutions."

"Together, we’re uniquely positioned to serve global financial institutions and regulators with tools that are as intelligent as they are actionable - elevating compliance and risk management to meet the demands of tomorrow, he added.

Rooted in the GCC’s regulatory innovation and national AI infrastructure, the collaboration would first serve sovereign wealth funds, central banks, Tier 1 banks, and supervisory authorities across the UAE and wider Gulf, said Pramotedham.

Further expansion into strategic corridors including Southeast Asia, Central Asia, North Africa, the UK, and the US – where the demand for secure, auditable, and intelligent compliance tooling continues to surge – is also in discussion, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

