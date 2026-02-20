Emirates Health Services (EHS) has announced a strategic partnership with Boston Health AI to launch “Amal,” the UAE’s first AI Physician Assistant, across its healthcare network.

The initiative was unveiled at the World Health Exhibition (WHX) Dubai 2026, one of the world’s largest healthcare gatherings with over 400,000 attendees.

The deployment of Amal represents the first implementation of a multi-agentic AI-powered clinical intelligence platform within the UAE’s public health system. Through this initiative, EHS continues to reinforce its role as a regional leader in healthcare innovation and digital transformation across the UAE and the wider GCC region.

During WHX Dubai 2026, the Boston Health AI booth within the EHS pavilion attracted healthcare leaders and delegations from over 40 countries and more than 200 institutions, reflecting strong international interest in the platform and its clinical applications.

Amal is an AI avatar designed to conduct comprehensive, conversational medical interviews with patients prior to their clinical encounters. Using physician-grade clinical reasoning, Amal captures, structures, and synthesizes patient histories and symptoms into clear, clinically-relevant, contextual summaries for the treating clinicians.

This clinical intelligence platform delivers measurable value for all stakeholders:

For patients: Amal provides a conversational, empathetic intake experience in the patient’s preferred language, enabling complete and accurate history capture while reducing wait times and improving overall encounter quality.

For clinicians: Clinicians receive structured, actionable patient summaries before each visit, reducing cognitive load and documentation burden while enabling a greater focus on clinical decision-making and patient engagement.

For health system sustainability: Standardised documentation, operational efficiency, improved throughput, and data-driven insights support EHS’s objectives for scalable and sustainable healthcare delivery across the UAE.

The platform operates on UAE-hosted infrastructure with full data sovereignty, end-to-end encryption, and strict compliance with UAE healthcare data protection regulations. All patient data remains securely within the UAE.

Boston Health AI’s clinical intelligence platform was developed through close collaboration between physicians and engineers and refined through continuous feedback from practicing physicians. Built on real clinical workflows, rather than theoretical models, the platform has already supported over 30,000 patients globally, said a statement.

