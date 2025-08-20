The Dubai Free Zones Council (DFZC), has announced the successful implementation of the 'One Freezone Passport', a ground-breaking initiative that enables companies licensed in one free zone to expand into others without additional licences.

It aims to unify Dubai's free zone ecosystem, reducing regulatory barriers and solidifying Dubai's position as a global business hub. The programme has been introduced to streamline business expansion and reduce regulatory barriers.

This milestone underscores Dubai’s commitment to fostering an agile and investor-friendly business environment, aligning with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, said DFZC.

Building on this momentum, global luxury brand Louis Vuitton has become the first member of this pioneering initiative. It will now operate its warehouse in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) while setting up its corporate office at One Za’abeel, part of the DWTC Free Zone.

This development highlights the programme’s effectiveness in streamlining business expansion across Dubai’s economic zones. The entire process was completed in just five days.

Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant Secretary General at Dubai Free Zones Council, dubbed the scheme as a transformative initiative that cements Dubai’s position as a global economic powerhouse.

"By enabling businesses to expand seamlessly across our world-class free zones, we are reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a premier investment destination. The swift and successful onboarding of Louis Vuitton through this program exemplifies the efficiency and attractiveness of Dubai’s regulatory framework for international businesses," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

