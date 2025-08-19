BRUSSELS - The planned $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo by U.S. meal delivery firm DoorDash will be reviewed under the European Union's simplified merger procedure, EU Commission documents showed on Tuesday.

The food delivery app companies reached a deal valuing Deliveroo at about 2.9 billion pounds ($3.92 billion) in May.

The fact that the EU regulator is reviewing the merger under its simplified procedure usually means it does not see any competition concerns and that approval is probable.

Deliveroo's shares have weakened significantly since its 2021 debut as demand for online food delivery stagnated after the COVID pandemic.

($1 = 0.7407 pounds)

