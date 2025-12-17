Saudi Arabia's Midad Energy has emerged as one of the leading contenders ⁠to buy Russian oil major Lukoil's international assets, leveraging deep political ties with Moscow and Washington, three people familiar with ⁠the matter ‌said.

The assets, valued at about $22 billion and spanning oilfields, refineries and thousands of fuel stations worldwide, have drawn bids from about a dozen investors, including U.S. oil majors Exxon ⁠Mobil and Chevron and private equity firm Carlyle, sources have said. Lukoil is looking to sell its foreign operations after they were crippled by sweeping U.S. sanctions imposed in October aimed at pressuring Russia to end its war in Ukraine.

Midad Energy and Lukoil declined to comment. The ⁠U.S. Treasury did not immediately respond to ​requests for comment.

Midad Energy CEO Abdulelah Al-Aiban is the brother of powerful Saudi national security adviser Musaed Al-Aiban, who took part ‍in U.S.-Russia peace talks in Saudi Arabia in February. Their father, Mohamed Al-Aiban, was the kingdom's first intelligence chief.

Midad Energy's bid ​comes against the backdrop of booming economic cooperation between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia under U.S. President Donald Trump, building on decades of energy and security ties. In 2025 alone, Riyadh and Washington signed deals spanning defence, energy and technology, with Saudi Arabia pledging investments of up to $1 trillion.

Midad Energy has an ambitious expansion strategy, underscored by a $5.4 billion deal with Algeria in October.

Midad Energy plans an all-cash offer for Lukoil's assets, with funds to be held in escrow until sanctions on the Russian company are lifted, the sources said. The deal could involve U.S. companies, one of the sources added. The U.S. Treasury has ⁠already blocked two other bidders - Gunvor and U.S. bank Xtellus Partners - ‌from buying Lukoil assets, highlighting geopolitical hurdles.

Washington's sanctions, which were also imposed on fellow Russian oil major Rosneft, bar U.S. citizens from dealing with the firms, freeze their U.S.-based interests and cut off key ‌sources of finance. Lukoil ⁠has until January 17 to sell the assets, under the latest deadline set by the Treasury. (Reporting by ⁠Jarrett Renshaw and Dmitry Zhdannikov, Additional reporting by Yousef Saba, Editing by Mark Potter)