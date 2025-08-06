TOKYO - Blackstone plans to acquire major Japanese engineering staffing firm TechnoPro Holdings for about 500 billion yen ($3.39 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Blackstone will likely offer just below 4,900 yen for each TechnoPro share in the tender offer it plans to launch soon, according to the report.

Responding to the Nikkei report, TechnoPro said in a statement that the company is looking into the privatisation by Blackstone as one of the strategic options for enhancing shareholder value, but that nothing has been decided.

A Blackstone spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

TechnoPro shares closed up 0.4% at 4,977 yen before the report. They had mostly traded in a range between 3,000 yen and 4,400 yen since the start of the year before gaining ground sharply following a Mergermarket report last month that the company was considering privatisation.

($1 = 147.4400 yen)

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)