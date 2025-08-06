Power equipment maker GE Vernova has acquired Alteia, a portfolio company of Saudi Aramco’s venture capital fund, Wa’ed Ventures.

Wa’ed Ventures did not disclose a value for the acquisition.

Alteia, a software firm headquartered in Toulouse, France, enables grid operators and infrastructure managers to address growing physical, financial and compliance risks by leveraging AI.

In July, GE Vernova announced the acquisition of the firm. GE Vernova already offers Alteia's software to customers through its GridOS Visual Intelligence.

