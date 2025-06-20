Muscat: Salalah Airport in Dhofar Governorate today welcomed the inaugural Saudi Airlines flight from Jeddah, marking the commencement of three weekly flights between Salalah and Jeddah throughout the 2025 Dhofar Khareef (monsoon) season.

Eng. Zakariya bin Yaqub Al-Harasi, Deputy CEO of Salalah Airport, affirmed the airport's comprehensive readiness to receive travellers during the bustling Khareef season. He highlighted the participation of 12 local and international carriers and projected a significant surge in passenger traffic and flight operations compared to last year. This increase is attributed to continuous efforts to enhance operational efficiency, upgrade service quality, and streamline travel procedures.

Passenger numbers are expected to exceed 900,000 this season, a substantial increase from 692,626 in the previous year, representing a nearly 37% rise. This growth underscores the increasing appeal of Dhofar’s tourism season and the expansion of air connectivity.

Al-Harasi further detailed the diverse origins of incoming visitors, stating that the majority of travellers (62.5%) will come from within Oman, followed by 35.7% from GCC countries, and 1.8% from India.

Air traffic at Salalah Airport is also set for a notable increase of 36%, with over 5,000 inbound and outbound flights expected, up from 3,869 flights in 2024.

A key milestone this season is the addition of Saudi Airlines to the roster of carriers operating direct flights to Salalah. This move significantly enhances connectivity and tourism ties between Oman and Saudi Arabia, offering travellers more options.

Al-Harasi also highlighted Oman Airports’ continued investment in digital services to improve the travel experience, including the "Safar As’hal" (“Travel Made Easier”) initiative, now in its second year. This initiative features self-service kiosks, pre-check-in services, and information centres, all aimed at reducing wait times and streamlining processes.

Meanwhile, His Excellency Ambassador Ibrahim bin Saad bin Bishan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s accredited ambassador to Oman, praised the occasion as a reflection of the wise leadership in both nations and their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations. He emphasized the economic, tourism, and cultural benefits of these air links in serving the mutual interests of the two countries.

He noted that the inaugural Saudi flight to Salalah carried not only Saudi and Omani passengers but also travellers of various nationalities—underscoring the international dimension of this direct air route.

