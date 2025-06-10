AMMAN — The number of containers loaded with goods received through the Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) increased during the first five months of 2025 by 22 per cent compared with the same period last year, the Jordan Logistics Association (JLA) said on Wednesday.

JLA statistical data showed an increase in the number of containers received through ACT during the January-May period of 2025 to 194,868 containers, compared with 159,739 for the same period last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The data also cited an increase in the number of containers loaded with goods and exported from the Kingdom through the ACT during the first five months of this year by 9.5 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The number of containers loaded with goods and exported through the ACT outside the Kingdom increased during the first five months of 2025 to 43,164 compared with 39,394 containers for the same period last year.

The data showed an increase in the number of containers received through ACT in May of this year by 20.5 per cent, reaching 45,698 containers, compared with 37,896 containers for the same month of 2024.

The number of containers exported through the ACT during May of this year witnessed a slight decline of 1 per cent, as it decreased to 9,589 containers compared with 9,630 containers for the same month last year.

JLA President Nabil Khatib said that May 2025 recorded "remarkable" activity in terms of the number of containers received through the ACT, which is the "highest" number since the beginning of this year, noting that it represents a “good” indicator for the port's activity.

He attributed this rise to commercial activity and the movement of goods passing through transit heading to Syria, in addition to the transport of used vehicles shipped by containers, due to the speed of shipping and the lack of ships designated for transporting them.

Khatib pointed out that the return of the navigational activity of the ACT to what it was during the past years will reflect positively on commercial activity and various economic sectors, especially the transport sector, which is one of the main drivers of overall economic activity.

JLA was established in 2007, with the aim of representing workers in the shipping industry in Jordan, providing a competitive environment, protecting workers in freight brokers and developing work systems for freight brokers and logistics service providers.

The association maintains membership of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Unions, founded in 1926 in Vienna, and is a non-governmental organisation.

