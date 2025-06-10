The steel recycling plant of Kuwait-based Metal Recycling Company (MRC) is under construction and expected to begin operations this year.

The disclosure was made in Kuwait- and Dubai-listed Agility Public Warehousing Company’s sustainability report 2024.

Once operational, the plant will have the capacity to recycle about 60,000 tonnes of scrap metal annually, thereby avoiding 20,000 to 90,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions each year.

The company operates four out of five of Kuwait’s medical incineration facilities, collectively processing 40 tonnes of waste daily — around 14,600 tonnes each year.

MRC has also obtained a license for recycling used batteries, with operations set to start in 2025, the report stated.

In 2024, the company was awarded a letter of award from the Kuwait

National Petroleum Company to build a new spent catalyst metal reclamation facility in Kuwait.

The facility will treat and reclaim precious metals from spent catalysts using a zero-waste process, reducing both the cross-border transportation of hazardous waste and its associated carbon footprint.

The facility is expected to be operational in the coming years, the report added.

