UAE-headquartered Khazna Data Centres (Khazna) announced on Wednesday a strategic collaboration with US-based chipmaker NVIDIA to develop large-scale data centres ready for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

The company said that its current and future projects will be designed to be full compatible with the NVIDIA’s latest GPU-accelerated technologies and workloads

NVIDIA has certified Khazna’s upcoming facility designs to support its latest GPU architecture Blackwell.

As part of its expansion strategy, Khazna will develop data halls with individual capacities of up to 50 megawatts (MW), and AI clusters of up to 250MW each. Many of these will be housed within the planned 5-gigawatt (GW) UAE-US AI campus announced during the recent visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the UAE.

Khazna said it plans to reach 1 GW of capacity with data centre projects in France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Türkiye, and Kenya.

“Our work with NVIDIA represents a bold step forward in delivering high-performance, future-ready infrastructure at unprecedented scale,” said Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centres. “It reinforces our support for the UAE’s ambitions to become a global AI leader.”

