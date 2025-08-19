Turner & Townsend, the global professional services company, has been appointed to provide project and cost management services for a landmark hyperscale data centre development in Dubai.

Located on a 20,000 sqm greenfield site, the key facility is designed to significantly enhance the data centre capabilities of UAE telecom comoany du and expand its hyperscale cloud infrastructure in the region.

Turner & Townsend said upon completion, it will be a hitech data centre, with an emphasis on high resilience, flexible features and energy efficiency - underscored by a commitment to achieving LEED Gold sustainability certification.

This facility is anticipated to further solidify the UAE’s position as a key player in global digital infrastructure and support its ambition to become a leading regional hub for artificial intelligence.

Ajay Mangara, Data Centre Lead, UAE, at Turner & Townsend, said: "We are thrilled to be appointed to manage project and cost management services for this ground-breaking hyperscale data centre for du, a landmark development that will shape the future of digital infrastructure in the region."

"We will provide expert guidance and oversight to support, advise and manage this transformative initiative, leveraging our deep expertise and proven track record in delivering complex data centre projects across the region and globally," stated Mangara.

"We are committed to ensuring world-class execution and look forward to building a strong and enduring partnership with du as we bring their ambitious vision to life," he added.