ABU DHABI - Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has signed an agreement with the global visual communication platform Canva to establish the company’s regional headquarters in Dubai and support 250,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the digital sector and individuals over the next five years.

The agreement, which was signed during the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026 in Dubai, supports the UAE’s national objectives for digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

In the presence of Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the agreement was signed by Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Cliff Obrecht, Co-Founder and COO, Canva.

Under the agreement, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will support the establishment of Canva’s regional headquarters in Dubai, contributing to the expansion of the company’s operations at the local and regional levels.

The move reflects Dubai’s ongoing commitment to building an integrated digital ecosystem and strengthening its position as a global innovation hub. It also highlights the emirate’s appeal as a destination of choice for leading technology companies.

Canva will enable newly established SMEs operating in Dubai and the UAE to access service packages through its innovative platform for digital design and visual communication.

Set to launch this year, companies will benefit from advanced tools for design, productivity, and innovation, helping them strengthen their digital presence, streamline content creation, and develop new ideas without the need for specialist design skills.

Canva serves the creative and design needs of enterprises, small businesses, consumers, and students in more than 190 countries worldwide. Valued at approximately US$42 billion, over 260 million people use Canva every month, and over 40 billion designs have been created on its platform.

In the UAE, over 54 million designs were created on Canva in 2025 alone, and 1 in 8 internet users in the UAE are already using the platform.

“Dubai is continuing to strengthen its position as a global hub for leading technology and digital innovation companies, supported by a flexible, business-friendly environment and advanced infrastructure that keeps pace with the rapid evolution of the digital economy," Al Olama stated.

He added, "We are committed to providing high-quality platforms and tools that enable companies to grow and expand in Dubai, particularly in creative sectors powered by artificial intelligence and advanced solutions. The agreement with Canva is designed to enhance the capabilities of SMEs and support their growth and development within Dubai’s advanced digital ecosystem.”

Obrecht commented, “Dubai is home to millions of people building and creating at scale, and this partnership reflects our shared belief in the power of creativity and technology. Establishing our regional headquarters here means we can work more closely with small businesses, enterprises, and creators across the region, giving them access to Canva's suite of products to bring their ideas to life. We’re excited to be part of what Dubai is building."

Since its launch in 2013, Canva has helped reshape visual communication with an easy-to-use design platform that enables individuals and teams to create a wide range of content, from social media posts and presentations to websites and videos.