Oman’s Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) has issued a consultancy tender for the Oman Fisheries & Food Industrial Zone at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD).

The contract covers technical review and detailed design of roads and utilities for the zone’s master plan.

“Bids must be submitted by 28 August 2025, with an award anticipated in November 2025,” a source aware of the details said, adding that the project is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027.

Pre-qualified bidders include Almanarah Engineering Consultancy, Haskoning International Engineering Consultancy, ISAG Consulting Engineers, Surbana Consultants (Dubai branch), Ibrahim Jaidah Architects and Engineers (IJAE), Khatib & Alami, and National Engineering Office.

In November 2024, the state-owned Oman News Agency said in a report detailed master plan for the first phase of the expansion of the Fish and Food Industries Zone has been finalised, and work is underway to award contracts for internal roads and infrastructure development.

