Egypt - A high-level delegation from the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), headed by Chairperson Walid Gamal El-Din, has held discussions in Tokyo with Toyota Tsusho over the expected inauguration date of the new roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) car terminal at West Port Said Port.

The delegation, which also included Mohamed Ibrahim, Assistant Chairperson of the Authority, and Mohamed Abou El-Dahab, Director General of Green Economy, was in Japan to attend the ninth edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9).

On the sidelines of the conference, the SCZONE team met with representatives of Toyota Tsusho—one of the three international partners operating the West Port Said Ro-Ro terminal, alongside Bolloré (France) and NYK (Japan). The terminal is being developed on 212,000 square metres, with a 600-metre quay and a 170,000-square-metre logistics yard. The meeting was attended by Takao Tomita, General Manager of Infrastructure Projects at Toyota Tsusho, and Mohamed Abdel Gawad, Egypt’s Minister Plenipotentiary for Trade in Japan.

Gamal El-Din underscored the importance of completing the terminal on schedule, stressing its role in supporting the automotive industry, which the SCZONE seeks to localise within its industrial zones. He said the project would enhance the SCZONE’s attractiveness as an investment destination, positioning it as a regional hub for vehicle manufacturing and related industries by ensuring access to diverse international markets.

He further noted the integration between the Authority’s ports and industrial zones, which enables the creation of smart manufacturing and logistics bases at the heart of a global trade corridor, strengthening the SCZONE’s competitiveness and reinforcing its role in global supply chains.

The TICAD forum, now in its ninth edition, is a platform for Asia–Africa cooperation, bringing together African nations, development partners, international organisations, donor countries, private sector representatives and civil society. The conference focuses on Africa’s development priorities in areas including trade, investment, sustainable growth and governance, while mobilising international support. Since its launch in 1993, TICAD was held every five years until 2013, and has since been convened every three years, alternating between Japan and an African country. The current edition follows TICAD8, which was hosted by Tunisia in 2022.

