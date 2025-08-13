Presight AI Holding, a company specialising in AI-powered analytics and big data, today announced its financial and operational results for the first half of 2025, reporting revenue of AED1.09 billion, an increase of 80.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

The company recorded an organic growth rate of 33.5 percent, excluding the contribution of AIQ. EBITDA rose by 59.6 percent to reach AED245.5 million, while net profit increased by 18.8 percent to AED209.7 million.

Second-quarter revenue alone reached AED523.9 million, up 53.5 percent year-on-year, with organic growth contributing 19.7 percent. Quarterly EBITDA rose by 45.5 percent year-on-year to AED104.5 million, and net profit grew by 11.5 percent to AED89.7 million, reflecting the impact of the 15 percent corporate tax.

The data showed that Presight’s international growth was driven by continued expansion in Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia. These markets contributed 26.8 percent of Q2 revenue, compared to just 4.9 percent during the same period last year.

New orders amounting to AED304 million further strengthened performance, raising the company’s backlog to AED3.7 billion—more than triple the level recorded last year. Presight ended the period with AED2.0 billion in cash and a debt-free balance sheet, giving it strong flexibility to fund product innovation and pursue expansion goals.

Following its strong H1 2025 performance, along with a solid order book and growing revenue from multi-year contracts, the company has raised its medium-term financial guidance. It now expects compound annual growth between 2023 and 2027 in group revenue to range from 21 to 27 percent (previously 19 to 25 percent), EBITDA growth between 17 and 22 percent (previously 16 to 21 percent), and post-tax profit growth between 7 and 12 percent with a 15 percent tax rate (previously 6 to 11 percent).

Presight also advanced its strategic agenda internationally and in key growth regions. In Malaysia, the company signed a major agreement to support the government’s “Madani AI” initiative for accelerating digital transformation. In Uganda, it is preparing to launch the National Digital Government Programme in collaboration with the National Information Technology Authority. In Central Asia, Presight expanded its presence by opening a new office in Astana and growing its energy sector partnerships in Kazakhstan through initiatives led by its majority-owned subsidiary AIQ.

Domestically, the company signed new contracts with the UAE National Media Office and the UAE Media Council. It also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy to develop AD.WE, the world’s first AI-powered platform for managing energy and water. The platform is expected to transform the UAE’s utilities and energy ecosystem.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said the H1 results reflect continued growth both domestically and internationally. The company’s backlog has tripled compared to last year, and it continues to strengthen sovereign partnerships, affirming its position as a leading partner for AI and digital transformation across the UAE Government and state-owned enterprises through new contracts and strategic agreements in key sectors.

He added that international expansion into high-growth markets across the Middle East, Asia and Africa remains central to Presight’s growth journey, where it supports governments and major institutions in implementing solutions that enhance public service efficiency, drive economic diversification, and improve national resilience.