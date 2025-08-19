JD.com, also known as Jingdong, a technology and service enterprise with supply chain at its core, has announced the opening of its new warehouse in Dubai. Located at Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), the warehouse has a floor area of over 10,000 sq m.

The facility represents JD.com's first asset investment in the country, made through its infrastructure investment and management platform, Jingdong Property, and is operated by Jingdong Logistics.

With this, Jingdong Logistics’ total number of warehouses in the UAE has now risen to six.

The new launch comes as part of JD.com’s strategy to build its logistics business across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, thus enhancing inter-market movement and operational synergies.

The warehouse, which is already providing storage for nearly 1 million items for a major electronics manufacturer, consistently achieves an outbound 'in-time' rate exceeding 99.9%.

Jingdong Logistics' supply chain service, JoyLogistics, supports a tailored approach that improves space utilisation and inventory control, while helping customers to manage seasonal fluctuations and category-specific complexities more effectively.

Its property unit too is actively scaling its presence in the region, with plans for a 70,000 sq m smart logistics hub in the UAE capital in partnership with Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone.

JoyLogistics offers end-to-end logistics services, integrating international freight (sea, air, express) with last-mile delivery and bonded warehousing, supporting seamless B2B and B2C operations in the Middle East.

It adopts a digital operations model, powered by real-time inventory management, optimising performance and traceability.

Feng Guo, General Manager of Middle East, JD.com, said: "The investment marks a strategic milestone in our long-term investment and growth in the Middle East, enhancing the existing operational footprint to support greater regional scalability and trade."

"We are investing not just in physical infrastructure, but in the long-term digital transformation of the region’s logistics landscape, empowering cross-border trade and supply chain transformation," he stated.

Charlie Peng, Head of Middle East at Jingdong Logistics, said: "JD.com brings nearly two decades of global supply chain experience. We are renowned for speedy, trustworthy and tech-driven solutions, with a strong track record in building smart logistics ecosystems across e-commerce, electronics, FMCG, apparel, and automotive sectors."

"Dubai’s location at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe, combined with JAFZA’s status as a tax-free zone, makes our warehouses an ideal choice to serve multinational corporations seeking to expand or optimize their presence in the Middle East and beyond," he added.