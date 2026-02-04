Logistics executives are bracing for a year of volatility in trade, geopolitics and the global economy, and managing uncertainty by turning to AI, scrutinising costs, and reconfiguring their supply chains, according to the 2026 Agility Emerging Markets Index.

In a survey of 503 industry professionals, 86 percent said they expect increased volatility in 2026 or view trade, political and economic turbulence as the “new normal.”

The Agility survey showed near-universal logistics industry adoption of AI. Ninety-eight percent of respondents said their companies are using artificial intelligence to manage a piece of their supply chain or operations.

The survey also suggested that shifts in global production and sourcing – spurred first by COVID, then US-China friction, and last year by a wave of tariff increases – are continuous today as companies restructure and fine tune their supply chains.

“Leaders in business and government realise there is no comfort zone, no time to rest. They’re searching for durable paths to growth at a time of extraordinary uncertainty,” said Agility Chairman Tarek Sultan. “They see AI as both a contributor to volatility and a tool to manage it. They’re facing new trade barriers in real time. They’re pushing the energy transition, and they’re navigating conflict between economic partners.”

The survey and Index are Agility’s 17th annual snapshot of industry sentiment and ranking the world’s 50 leading emerging markets. The Index ranks countries for overall competitiveness based on domestic and international logistics strengths, business climates and digital readiness, factors that make them attractive to logistics providers, freight forwarders, air and ocean carriers, distributors and investors.

The 2026 Index features in-depth analysis of the Arabian Gulf economies. Individually and as a group, the six Gulf countries are positioning themselves as global transit and logistics hubs, investing heavily in AI, energy transition, and talent development.

The GCC area is “thriving” as a trade crossroads, strengthened by rapid adoption and scaling of AI, and its ability to remain on good terms with both the US and China. “Volatility won’t derail (Gulf) ambition,” the Index said.

Stability prevailed at the top of the 50-country Index rankings. China, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Qatar, Mexico, Thailand and Brazil rank 1 through 10 in the 2026 Index. Countries advancing the most: Ukraine (up 7 spots to No. 31) and Tunisia (up 4 spots to 32nd). Those falling sharply were Cambodia (down 7 to 37th); Pakistan (down 5 to 38th); Bolivia (down 5 to 49th).

The six Gulf countries are among the top 12 for best business conditions, while the countries most digitally ready are China, Malaysia, India, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

In international logistics opportunities, China, India, Mexico, the UAE and Saudi Arabia rank highest. In domestic logistics, the leaders are China, India, Indonesia, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Supply chain diversification and reconfiguration by global companies is continuous today. Ninety-seven percent of executives surveyed say their companies have or will soon shift some production and sourcing.

Companies see tariffs and trade protection as the risk they are least prepared for. The leading tools they are using to cope with trade turmoil: supplier diversification, freight consolidation and strategic warehousing.

In sustainability, a significant percentage, 48 percent, said their companies are pausing or slowing on sustainability. The most frequently cited reasons: cost-cutting, shifting business priorities, and difficulty showing return on investment.

Transport Intelligence (Ti), a leading analysis and research firm for the logistics industry, has compiled the Index since it was launched in 2009.

John Manners-Bell, Chief Executive of Ti, said, “One phrase which came up time and again throughout our research was ‘structural uncertainty’ - caused by geopolitical fragmentation, trade policy volatility and uneven economic momentum. The Index confirms that supply chain companies aren’t retreating from this uncertainty but instead are engineering around it.

"Looking at emerging markets, we see advanced digital tools being embedded in some, while others are constrained by skill, infrastructure and access to capital."