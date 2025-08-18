Muscat - Ooredoo has announced the launch of the Salalah Data Centre and submarine cable landing station, a project set to position Oman as one of the region’s most important digital hubs.

Salalah is emerging as a critical node for international connectivity, linking Asia, Europe, and Africa through its proximity to multiple global subsea cable systems.

The new facility is the first of its kind in southern Oman to combine a Class 3 compliance data centre with a submarine cable landing station. Built to support the next generation of cloud, AI, and edge computing services, the facility starts with space to house 125 full server racks and will grow to 500 in phases, setting a new benchmark for digital infrastructure in the country.

“The Salalah Data Centre and Landing Station is a catalyst for Oman’s digital future,” said Saed Al Ghafri, Director of Infrastructure at Ooredoo. “It reinforces our role in driving economic diversification, attracting global digital investment, and enabling the next wave of cloud and AI innovation. By creating a southern gateway for international connectivity, we are strengthening Oman’s position as a regional leader in the digital economy and unlocking long-term value for businesses, communities, and the wider region.”

By creating a secure southern gateway for international cables, the project adds vital network resilience, reduces latency, and opens up faster, more reliable connections. It is expected to attract global operators, hyperscalers, and cloud providers to Oman, boosting the local economy and creating new job opportunities.

The facility’s advanced design supports everything from enterprise IT hosting to cutting-edge digital services, giving businesses and governments across the region access to faster, more secure, and locally hosted cloud and content delivery.

