BEIJING - China's Lenovo Group announced plans on Tuesday to set up a regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, aiming to strengthen its presence in the Middle East.

It has appointed a Lenovo veteran Lawrence Yu as the head of the new headquarters in Saudi Arabia, the Chinese PC maker said in a statement. It also appointed Giovanni Di Filippo as general manager of Lenovo Saudi Arabia and Zoran Radumilo as the company's technology chief.

Lenovo has also teamed up with a local company to build a manufacturing facility, which is expected to begin producing PC, laptops, smartphones and servers from 2026.

Lenovo's CEO Yang Yuanqing said last week that the company saw strong AI demand in its three major business segments, with China's demand in AI infrastructure outpacing the rest of the world.

