Global professional services company Turner & Townsend announed on Monday that it been appointed by du [The Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC] to provide project and cost management services for its landmark hyperscale data centre in Dubai.

In April 2025, du had announced a 2 billion UAE dirhams ($544.54 million) hyperscale data centre deal with Microsoft.

A press statement by Turner & Townsend said the du's first hyperscale data centre, which will be located on a 20,000-square metre greenfield site, is designed to significantly enhance du’s data centre capabilities and expand hyperscale cloud infrastructure in the region while targeing LEED Gold sustainability certification.

Ajay Mangara, Data Centre Lead, UAE, at Turner & Townsend, said the firm will provide expert guidance and oversight to support, advise, and manage this initiative, leveraging its expertise and track record in delivering complex data centre projects across the region and globally.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

