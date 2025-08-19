The Hospitality Network (THN), an industry-leading platform that connects key decision-makers in the hospitality and real estate sectors, has announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia.

THN's expansion, marked by the establishment of the Riyadh office, is supported by AstroLabs, a leading business expansion platform in the Gulf.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the UAE, THN has a proven track record of facilitating high-impact, invite-only events and gatherings that drive business development and partnerships. With its strong regional presence, THN is set to leverage its expertise to accelerate sustainable and scalable growth in Saudi Arabia's hospitality and real estate sectors.

The company’s Riyadh hub will enable THN to stage meaningful conversations, forge new partnerships, and tailor its solutions to position stakeholders to keep pace with the dynamic changes occurring within the hospitality and real estate industries.

“We are excited for THN's debut as an increasingly pivotal catalyst in Saudi Arabia's emergence as a global tourism destination and real estate development powerhouse. With its vast regional expertise and a powerful focus on technology, THN is shaping the industry's future, anchored in innovation, collaboration, and regional connectivity,” commented Alex Nicholls, Director of Expansion at AstroLabs.

The company's integrated approach is focused on delivering immersive experience rooms and curated 1:1 meetings to facilitate better engagement and lead to successful outcomes. Additionally, THN regularly hosts industry awards events to connect owners, operators, consultants, and developers.

The announcement follows the successful hosting of The 2025 KSA Stakeholder Gathering (TSG2025), held recently in Riyadh last May.

The event's Hospitality Awards featured key categories such as "Sustainability Champion of the Year" and "Luxury Hospitality Pioneer," recognising companies pioneering and promoting sustainable practices in the hospitality and real estate Industries and setting new standards.

"Saudi Arabia represents a unique intersection of scale, ambition, and transformation," said Petvin Fernandes, CEO of The Hospitality Network. "Hosting The 2025 KSA Stakeholder Gathering (TSG2025) in May gave us firsthand insight into the region's forward-thinking approach to hospitality and real Estate. We're excited to expand our presence here, focused on partnerships that align with Vision 2030 and drive future-ready development."

A key component of THN's offerings is supporting hotel developers and operators in embracing technology, innovation, sustainability, and design. Through its consulting services for hospitality suppliers and manufacturers, THN enables new investment and innovation to enter the market.

As part of its expansion efforts in Saudi Arabia, THN also organised roundtable meetings with developers and operators, bringing together hotel partners to foster collaboration, facilitate deep-dive discussions on industry topics, and generate new business opportunities.

By strengthening its on-the-ground service footprint, THN is poised to play a crucial role in aiding informed decision-making and strategic planning. This, in turn, will accelerate the implementation of major hospitality and real estate projects that are part of Vision 2030

