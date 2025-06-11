MUSCAT: In a breakthrough for aerial logistics via unmanned aircraft in the Sultanate, Esbaar – an Omani provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous systems – is gearing up to launch heavy-duty drone-based cargo services for key sectors across the country.

According to a senior project official, Esbaar aims to roll out the service – a first for Oman – before the end of this year.

Esbaar, one of the first Omani companies to launch drone-based inspection and survey services in 2017, has since been developing cargo delivery capabilities through newly engineered unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed to carry payloads to specific destinations in the Sultanate, said Hamadi Ben Ftima, Cargo Drones Project Manager.

“Our service offers a modern solution to logistics challenges, as our drones can operate at any time, above traffic and terrain, including in remote or time-critical areas. This will enable our customers to expand their operations, reduce non-productive time, cut their carbon footprint, and achieve their business objectives,” he noted.

Speaking to the Observer, Ben Ftima said the initiative centers on deploying a fleet of heavy-duty drones capable of handling cargo ranging from as little as 500 grams up to 700 kilograms.

“We are initially targeting an operational area encompassing Haima, Qarn Alam, Adam, Nizwa, and Muscat. However, to be fully prepared, we will need to establish centralized hubs from which the drones will collect payloads for delivery to customer sites. The locations of these hubs and the flight paths will depend on customer profiles and specific requirements – matters currently under discussion,” he explained.

Esbaar is targeting potential clients in the oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, agriculture and fisheries, healthcare, and emergency response sectors. The company also plans to serve the offshore sector, including oil rigs and platforms, Ben Ftima added.

Currently, Esbaar operates a fleet of around 30 drones used primarily for inspection, surveying, and 3D modeling services. The company employs both Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations. BVLOS enables drones to operate beyond the pilot’s direct visual range, allowing for extended coverage and efficient performance in tasks such as long-range pipeline inspections and remote infrastructure surveys. VLOS, by contrast, requires the pilot to maintain visual contact with the drone throughout its flight.

In preparation for the cargo service launch, Esbaar has been conducting at least eight hours of continuous BVLOS flights to build in-house expertise. The company also anticipates significant job creation for Omanis, who will be trained to operate drones, manage logistics hubs, and provide supporting services.

Asked about the timeline for the service launch, Ben Ftima said it depends on several factors: signing contracts with customers, finalizing flight plans and operational protocols, and securing approval from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The goal, he emphasized, is to launch Oman’s first drone cargo delivery service before the end of the year.

