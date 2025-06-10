Muscat – Oman has implemented anti-dumping duties on imports of ceramic and porcelain tiles from India and China.

The move, announced by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion on May 29, follows an investigation into complaints from local manufacturers that imported tiles were being sold below production cost, undermining domestic producers.

The measure has received broad support from business leaders and industry experts, who view it as essential to protect Oman’s manufacturing sector and counter what they describe as predatory pricing by foreign exporters.

Dr Ahmed bin Said al Jahwari, legal consultant and expert in trade law, told Muscat Daily that the tariffs are based on the Unified Law on Anti-Dumping, Countervailing and Safeguard Measures for GCC Member States, issued under Royal Decree No. 20/2015.

“The law defines dumping as the export of goods to GCC markets at prices lower than their normal value under standard trading conditions,” Jahwari said. “Such practices harm domestic industries by creating an uneven playing field.”

He added that the decision would help stabilise the local market and protect Omani products from artificially cheap imports. According to him, the move is expected to encourage greater investment in local manufacturing and improve the competitiveness of domestic producers.

“As competition shifts from pricing to product quality, local manufacturers will be motivated to upgrade technologies and improve efficiency,” he said. “This will enhance the sector’s performance and ensure fairer market conditions.”

The duties are also expected to support investor confidence, with officials stating that the issuance of this decision reflects Oman’s commitment to a transparent and rules-based business environment.

“We wholeheartedly welcome the government’s timely intervention,” said investor Hamed al Rawahi. “It will restore confidence among local producers and support investment in innovation and job creation.”

Economic analyst Khalfan al Touqi said the duties do not amount to protectionism. “Selling products below cost distorts fair competition and threatens local industry,” he said. “Oman is sending a clear signal that it will defend its manufacturing base.”

He noted that domestic tile producers have long struggled to compete with subsidised imports. “The new duties will give them space to grow and invest. These measures are standard tools in international trade and are fully in line with WTO rules,” Touqi said.

The ministry confirmed that the anti-dumping duties will remain in force for five years, subject to periodic reviews based on market conditions and the behaviour of exporters.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

