AMMAN — The industrial producer price index stood at 106.86 points during the first five months of 2025, compared with 107.39 points for the same period in 2024, marking a decrease of 0.49 per cent, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Sunday.

According to the monthly report of DoS, a year-on-year comparison of the cumulative index for the January–May period of 2025 showed that manufacturing prices declined by 0.56 per cent, and prices in the extractive industries dropped by 0.53 per cent.

Electricity prices have increased by 0.57 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing the DoS report.

The monthly report also showed that the index for May 2025 was 106.42 points, compared with 107.92 points in May 2024, marking a drop of 1.39 per cent.

From a commodity group perspective, the decrease in the index for May 2025, compared to the same month of 2024, was mainly driven by a 1.87 per cent decline in manufacturing prices.

Extractive industry prices rose by 2.81 per cent, and electricity prices increased by 2.16 per cent.

Compared with April 2025, the index for May 2025 also recorded a slight decline, reaching 106.42 points versus 106.60 points in the previous month, registering a drop of 0.17 per cent.

This monthly decline was attributed to a 0.19 per cent decrease in manufacturing prices and a 0.88 per cent drop in extractive industry prices, while electricity prices rose by 0.92 per cent.

