The UAE and Morocco have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in industrial property rights.

The signing ceremony took place during the 66th General Assembly of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in Geneva, which runs until 17 July.

The Moroccan Office of Industrial and Commercial Property (OMPIC) and the UAE’s Intellectual Property Sector finalised the agreement, Morocco’s media reported.

Through the agreement, both countries aim to develop and strengthen cooperation in the field of industrial property, aiming to support innovation and economic development.

During the signing ceremony, both parties reviewed the progress each country has made in industrial property development.

The MoU represents a significant step forward in bilateral relations between Morocco and the UAE, particularly in areas related to patents, trademarks, and other forms of industrial property protection, an official statement said.

The partnership is also part of both countries’ efforts to facilitate knowledge sharing and best practices between their intellectual property offices, it added.



(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

