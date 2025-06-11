Emirates NBD, the UAE’s second largest lender by total assets, has tightened the price on its $600 million Australian dollars ($391 million) 10-year fixed benchmark senior unsecured Kangaroo bond that launched today.

The spread is set at asset swaps plus 185bps, with an exchange of futures for physical (EFP) at +164.3 (June) and +160.3 (September).

The coupon rate is set at 5.913%.

The final orderbook is in excess of $1.19 billion Australian dollars ($775 million), inclusive of an AUS $50 million JLM demand.

The expected issue rating is A1 / A+ (Moody’s / Fitch), in line with the bank’s rating.

Emirates NBD Capital, Mizuho, and Nomura have been appointed joint lead managers and joint bookrunners on the bond issuance.

The issuance comes under ENBD’s AUS $4 billion Kangaroo Debt Issuance Programme.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

