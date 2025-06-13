IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, today announced the official launch of Reinsurance Intelligence Quotient (RIQ), the newly named global reinsurance platform based in ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Market), the international finance centre in Abu Dhabi.

The unveiling of the brand marks a significant milestone following the announcement last month and underscores the collective ambition of IHC, BlackRock, and Lunate to redefine the global insurance landscape through innovation, scale, and strategic collaboration.

RIQ represents the fusion of human expertise and advanced artificial intelligence to establish a new benchmark in global reinsurance. The new platform has been established to serve as a next-generation reinsurance entity purpose-built for the future of global risk transfer.

The opportunities presented by AI in risk selection, cost management and customer service are central to the RIQ strategy. With a strong regional anchor and global aspirations, RIQ will deliver innovative insurance solutions tailored to the needs of clients across Property and Casualty (P&C), Life, and specialised segments, with an initial focus on high-growth markets.

The company also announced the formation of its Board of Directors under the chairmanship of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, bringing together a distinguished group of leaders from across the insurance, finance, and technology sectors. The board includes Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Syed Basar Shueb, Sofia Abdellatif Lasky, and Mark Wilson.

RIQ is currently progressing through final regulatory steps with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, as it prepares for full operational readiness and global engagement. RIQ’s AI-native foundation remains central to its strategy, enabling real-time insights, enhanced underwriting precision, and optimal capital deployment.

Supported by over US$1 billion in initial equity commitments and targeting over US$10 billion in liabilities, RIQ is positioned to transform the regional and global reinsurance landscape.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairman of RIQ, said, “With the unveiling of RIQ, we take a bold step toward shaping the future of global insurance. RIQ reflects our ambition to build a trusted, tech-forward reinsurance champion that connects global capital with high-growth markets, all from the heart of Abu Dhabi’s thriving financial center.”

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC and Board Member of RIQ, added, “RIQ is the embodiment of IHC’s vision to invest in the next frontier of global financial services. Backed by AI, robust capital, and strategic alignment with world-class partners, RIQ is set to elevate the insurance and capital markets ecosystem across the region and beyond.”

Mark Wilson, CEO of RIQ, noted, “We are proud to officially launch RIQ. Our new name signals our long-term commitment to building a high-performance, AI-native reinsurance company with the scale and agility to lead in a rapidly changing world. Our board’s collective experience and our strategic partnerships provide an exceptional foundation for sustainable global growth.”

With the official launch of RIQ, IHC and its partners are laying the groundwork for a transformative force in global reinsurance. Combining AI-native infrastructure, deep capital reserves, and strategic insight, RIQ is uniquely positioned to meet the evolving demands of global risk, drive financial innovation, and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for next-generation financial services.

As RIQ progresses toward operational readiness, the company will continue to expand its capabilities, invest in top-tier talent, and pursue selective partnerships with the continued support of BlackRock and Lunate, to deliver long-term value to clients, shareholders, and the broader market.