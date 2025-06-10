Doha, Qatar: To shape people friendly public transport system in the country, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) is conducting a survey on Qatar Public Transport Master Plan which will continue in the month of June.

The Ministry said on its official X account, that it is conducting a public survey on Qatar Public Transport Master Plan as part of its “efforts to enhance public transport services in line with community expectations”.

The MoT’s field survey campaign is running through June 2025, the Ministry added. “We will be with you at the metro stations, trams, buses, marketplaces and shopping malls as our goal to listen to you and understand your travel preferences … By talking to us, we can improve public transport to serve you better.”

The Ministry had announced earlier in April this year that it had started developing the Qatar Public Transport Master Plan (QPTMP) aimed at creating a more efficient and competitive public transportation system and striking a balance between Qatar’s rapid urban growth and its commitment to sustainability, leading ultimately to a more efficient and future-ready public transit system.

The QPTMP also aims at improving accessibility and coverage, raising service reliability, and exploring innovative mobility solutions that keep pace with latest advancements.

The ongoing public survey will help the Ministry to understand public preferences, mobility habits, and opinions on existing and potential public transportation modes.

The MoT has emphasised the significance of public involvement in this survey to ensure that the QPTMP aligns with the needs and expectations of the community. All collected data will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and used solely for the purposes of this study.

The QPTMP aims to enhance accessibility and coverage by ensuring that public transportation services are accessible to all regions and demographics. It intends to improve service reliability by developing a dependable and punctual public transport system. It will explore innovative mobility solutions by incorporating advanced technologies and sustainable practices into the transportation network. It will also address environmental concerns by reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions, contributing to Qatar’s commitment to sustainability.

Bypassing conventional frameworks, the QPTMP will strategically guide the evolution of the transit system to address challenges associated with escalating vehicular dependency, congestion, and environmental impact. The QPTMP will study the status quo of traffic congestion of both private vehicles and public transportation and carbon emissions and their impact on Qatar’s climate quality with a view to suggesting suitable solutions, the Ministry had said earlier.

Leveraging advanced and efficient public transportation solutions, and sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure is among QPTMP’s top priorities through providing advanced electric transportation systems to help lower carbon footprint and, consequently, improve Qatar’s climate quality in step with the QNV 2030’s pillar of environmental development, in addition to serving a diverse audience, including policymakers, government officials, developers, investors, consultants, engineers, and planners by equipping those stakeholders with actionable frame-works and guidelines for effective planning, design, implementation, and operation of public transit services.

The QPTMP will also encompass prescriptive policies, laws and regulations, accompanied by a robust monitoring program for integrated and comprehensive solutions through harnessing innovation to meet the growing needs for a coherent, advanced, and sustainable national public transportation system.

This aligns with MoT’s endeavour to achieve the goals of the National Development Strategy and QNV 2030.