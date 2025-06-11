In a major leap forward for regional maritime capability, Dubai-based Premier Marine Shipyards has announced the launch of its most advanced offshore support vessel to date -Rawabi 73, a 70-m Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessel custom-built for Vallianz Shipbuilding & Engineering, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vallianz Holdings Limited.

VSE is building the vessel on behalf of Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services.

Designed to perform a wide range of critical functions - including anchor handling, towing, firefighting, rescue, and subsea support - the vessel represents a new era in offshore support.

It also offers modern accommodation for up to 50 personnel, ensuring crew comfort and safety on extended missions.

The unveiling of this state-of-the-art vessel marks a significant milestone in UAE’s shipbuilding sector and showcases the power of cross-border collaboration, innovation, and industrial excellence, said senior executives of Premier Marine Shipyards at the official launch ceremony held at the Dubai Maritime City.

It was attended by Ling Yong Wah, Executive Director and CEO of Vallianz Holdings; Walter Van Aarde, General Manager of Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services; Hemant Tandon, Managing Director of Premier Marine Shipyards, Mohammad Al Tamimi, Assistant Manager – Reservation, Dubai Maritime City & Abdulla Esam Abdulla, MEM Senior Manager – Operations, Dubai Maritime City alongside other key officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Tandon dubbed the launch as a proud moment for the company and a significant advancement in regional maritime capabilities.

"This launch marks a proud milestone for Premier Marine Shipyards and reflects months of engineering excellence, precision, and collaboration," he stated.

"The successful launch of Rawabi 73 signals a major achievement for the regional maritime sector, showcasing Premier Marine Shipyard’s growing stature as a shipbuilder of choice for complex offshore vessels. With its advanced capabilities, smart systems, and world-class safety and environmental standards, Rawabi 73 is not just a vessel—it’s a statement of intent," noted Tandon.

"The vessel has been purpose-built to meet the complex and evolving demands of offshore operations—from oil and gas exploration to renewable energy support," he added.

He emphasised the shipyard’s long-term vision for innovation, sustainability, and client-focused design.

"As the maritime industry transitions to cleaner and more capable technologies, we’re investing in vessels that reflect those values. This AHTS vessel represents not just power and performance but our broader goal of helping our clients operate safer and smarter at sea," he stated.

Ling Yong, echoing the sentiment, said: "It is truly an honour to be part of this celebration marking the launch of Rawabi 73 - a vessel that stands as a symbol of innovation, excellence and the strength of collaboration."

"This vessel reflects our collective pursuit of world-class service, mutual respect and the power of working together as one team to achieve common goals," he added.

