ABU DHABI - AD Ports Group announced that Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited (KGTML), part of Noatum Ports, the international ports operating arm of AD Ports Group, and Louis Dreyfus Company Pakistan (Private) Limited, a subsidiary of leading global merchant and agricultural goods processor Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), have signed a long-term commercial agreement to develop and operate a modern clean bulk handling and storage facility for agricultural goods at Karachi Port.

Under the agreement, KGTML will invest in the design and construction of a highly efficient, food-grade clean bulk facility, including a handling and conveyor system along with associated infrastructure and utilities, to support the efficient handling and storage of dry agricultural bulk cargo, in line with international best practices, while LDC has committed to providing an inbound volume of agricultural commodities.

LDC will leverage the new infrastructure as part of its plans to grow its presence in Pakistan. The investment is in addition to the USD 75 million previously committed by AD Ports Group during phase one of the KGTML project.

The partnership brings together two companies within the portfolio of ADQ, an active sovereign investor focused on critical infrastructure and global supply chains, to strengthen Pakistan’s agricultural supply chain and port logistics ecosystem by leveraging their global expertise and regional capabilities.

A Strategic Investment and Infrastructure Utilisation Agreement was signed in Abu Dhabi by Mohammed Al Tamimi, CEO of Noatum Ports, and Rubens Marques, Head of South and Southeast Asia for LDC.

The signings took place in the presence of Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, and Michael Gelchie, Chief Executive Officer of LDC.

The new facility will enhance efficiency, reduce handling times and improve the resilience of Pakistan’s agricultural logistics network, in line with international food safety and operational standards. By leveraging advanced infrastructure, the project will strengthen regional trade connectivity and contribute to wider access to food.

This agreement marks another significant milestone in advancing bilateral trade and economic development between the UAE and Pakistan.

Mohammed Al Tamimi said, “This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s agricultural supply chain and port logistics ecosystem. Under the agreement, KGTML will design, construct, and operate a food-grade silo system to support the efficient handling and storage of dry agricultural bulk cargo, in line with international best practices. As a key gateway for regional trade, KGTML plays a vital role in enhancing connectivity and driving efficiency across Pakistan’s maritime sector.

This development will significantly upgrade the country’s logistics infrastructure, creating new opportunities for growth, and reinforcing Karachi Port’s position as a critical hub for international commerce. The agreement with LDC represents a significant strategic milestone in our partnership. Building on this foundation, we are committed to exploring further opportunities for collaboration across new markets, capitalizing on our shared capabilities to deliver world-class, high-impact infrastructure solutions.”

Rubens Marques, LDC’s Head of South and Southeast Asia, said: “We are pleased to partner with KGTML, and increase our cooperation with AD Ports Group, on this transformative project to upgrade and modernize Karachi’s port infrastructure, supporting the growth of Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

This development reflects our long-term commitment to the country, where we have been operating for over 15 years, and our confidence in its growing role in global agricultural trade. The facility will be a key lever as we work to enhance our supply chain capabilities for the benefit of our business partners up- and downstream – in Pakistan, the region and beyond.”

In addition to KGTML, AD Ports Group is also developing, operating and managing the Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited (KGTL) container terminal at Karachi Port. Pakistan plays a strategic role in AD Ports Group’s strategy as the maritime gateway to Central Asia, where the Group is developing the ‘Middle Corridor’ East-West land route between China and Europe.