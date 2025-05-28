Egyptian real estate developer Livingyards has announced a strategic partnership with Decipher Egypt, a leader in commercial space management, to launch its latest commercial and administrative project, NOIR, in New Cairo.

Under the agreement, Decipher Egypt will provide end-to-end consulting for NOIR, including strategic planning, leasing strategy, and design advisory services. The aim is to optimize space utilization, enhance commercial value, and align the development with international benchmarks.

The collaboration will also focus on attracting top-tier investors and renowned retail brands to the project, enhancing both market value and return on investment.

Founded by Faisal Abdel Akher, Decipher Egypt brings more than 20 years of expertise in commercial asset management, with a proven track record across Egypt—from Cairo to the North Coast and the Delta. The firm’s comprehensive services include strategic leasing, design consultation, and long-term commercial asset oversight.

NOIR is Livingyards’ most recent foray into the commercial real estate market since its founding in 2018. The project represents a total investment exceeding EGP 2bn, with projected revenues surpassing EGP 3bn. It is one of six developments currently underway by Livingyards in East Cairo.

Spanning a land area of approximately 3,137 sqm, NOIR offers over 15,000 sqm of leasable space. The ground floor is designated for premium retail units, while the upper four floors house modern administrative offices.

The development will feature an exclusive mix of luxury retail stores, gourmet restaurants, cafés, bank branches, pharmacies, and car showrooms—all arranged around a central plaza that ensures high visibility and accessibility for all units.

Administrative spaces at NOIR will be delivered fully finished to global standards, with units ranging from 40 to 2,000 sqm. Several offices will include private terraces with direct views of the central plaza, providing ideal workspaces for international brands seeking high-end office environments.

Additional features include a two-level underground parking garage for up to 150 cars, a central cooling system for energy efficiency, and a smart building management system to optimize operations and reduce overhead costs.

Construction progress is well underway, with 80% of the structure completed, including all concrete work for the first four floors. Interior finishing is ongoing, and unit handover is scheduled within 18 months, by the end of 2026. Flexible payment plans and exclusive cash discounts are currently available.

Designed in collaboration with renowned firms YBA and SSE, NOIR reflects Livingyards’ vision of blending architectural innovation with market-driven functionality.

This partnership with Decipher Egypt supports Livingyards’ broader mission to establish itself among Egypt’s top real estate developers, with a focus on delivering high-quality, value-driven residential and commercial projects. The company’s total investments have exceeded EGP 32bn, supported by an expansive land portfolio.

