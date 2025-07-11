Musanadah, a leading integrated facilities management company in Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of Mserve, a dedicated full-service home and property maintenance service to meet the evolving needs of both householders and businesses across the Kingdom.

Mserve will operate as a specialist division of Musanadah, an award-winning Saudi enterprise founded in 2011 with over 1,700 skilled professionals including technicians, tradespeople, cleaners and maids, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of leading Saudi conglomerate, Alturki Holding.

Operating to internationally benchmarked standards including BICSc, Institute of Asset Management (IAM) and ISSA, Mserve customers will benefit from its ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 certifications, as it strives to provide world-class home and property maintenance services, addressing the growing need for this quality of service in Saudi Arabia, said Musanadah in a statement.

Mserve is structured into two specialised arms: Mserve Home, tailored for homeowners and tenants seeking efficient, quality home maintenance and daily maid services, and Mserve Business, focused on delivering property maintenance and MEP solutions to small and medium enterprises, retailers, commercial properties, hospitality venues, educational institutions and developers of master communities, said the statement.

According to Musanadah, customers can choose from one-time visits or fixed-term plans, with Mserve also offering annual maintenance packages in Bronze, Silver and Platinum tiers, giving homeowners flexible, value-driven options.

Ranging from regular domestic support services, move in/out services, to air conditioning, plumbing, movers, landscaping and electrical repairs, Mserve Home offers a full range of home maintenance services delivered by trained professionals using advanced tools and techniques, it stated.

For businesses and property developers, Mserve Business delivers integrated facilities management and MEP solutions designed to support small to medium-sized enterprises with end-to-end property care.

Covering soft and hard services, pest management, HVAC duct cleaning, Mserve also offers services targeted at property developers including snagging and pre-handover services, post-handover and defect liability period (DLP) management and asset rectification, ensuring asset performance optimization and lifecycle extension, it stated.

Launching in Al-Khobar, Dammam, Riyadh, and then Jeddah, as well as King Abdullah Economic City and AlUla, Mserve will roll out across other regions in the Kingdom in a phased approach.

Based on a hybrid mobile FM model and operating from a state-of-the-art call center, the service combines rapid-response teams in specially equipped service vans, together with embedded static teams who remain permanently onsite for larger projects in local communities, it added.

Musanadah’s managing director, Nigel Wright said: "Our market research and gap analysis of the Saudi market revealed a clear need in the home and property maintenance sector. On one end, large FM companies were mainly focused on major commercial contracts to effectively serve residential properties or the needs of small to medium businesses. On the other, the market was saturated with fragmented, one-man-band or smaller operators lacking the capacity to deliver consistent, reliable service."

"Mserve was created to perfectly fill this gap - offering a dependable, professional and high-quality solution. Our goal is simple, to provide the most trusted and comprehensive home and property maintenance services in the Kingdom," he stated.

Muhammad Shahzad, Director of Mserve, said: "We are proud to be a 100 per cent Saudi-owned operation, always placing our valued clients at the center of everything we do. At Mserve, we are especially focused on punctuality. Our promise is to be on time, every time, whether for a routine visit or an urgent call-out and to always keep our clients well informed of the progress on any project."

"With a CaFM-enabled call center and client portal, our team is fully committed to delivering consistent, high-quality home and property maintenance services that meet the diverse needs of our clients. Our ultimate objective is to establish Mserve as the go-to operator for dependable, professional maintenance services across the Kingdom," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

