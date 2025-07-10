Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting to review proposed mechanisms for implementing the new rules regulating the old rent law, as per a statement.

Madbouly stressed that the government aims to reassure tenants, confirming that ready alternatives will be made available for all income groups.

He directed the launch of a dedicated housing program for affected tenants, with units to be completed within seven years.

During the meeting, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny presented the ministry’s vision for restructuring landlord-tenant relationships under the new law.

He also outlined conditions for submitting priority allocation requests for state-owned units.

The minister announced that the Social Housing Fund will launch a unified e-platform within a month to receive applications from tenants.

The platform will remain open for three months to help assess demand and plan for a sufficient housing supply. It will accept both electronic and paper submissions.

El-Sherbiny confirmed that submitted documents will undergo review to ensure eligibility.

He also highlighted field and digital research efforts to determine allocation priorities and identify eligible applicants for residential and non-residential units.

Additionally, the Housing Ministry is reviewing available land and proposed unit offerings for upcoming social housing projects aimed at meeting the anticipated demand.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).