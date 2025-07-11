Arab Finance: valU has received initial approval from the Central Bank of Jordan to launch its buy now, pay later (BNPL) services in the country, marking a step forward in its regional expansion, as per an emailed press release.

The fintech company, recently listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), considers Jordan a key market in its broader plan to grow across the MENA region in response to rising demand for flexible payment solutions.

valU’s entry into Jordan follows a period of market assessment and preparation, including the hiring of professionals with experience in the local financial sector and the formation of partnerships with merchants and financial institutions.

The company stated that Jordan offers a growing market for digital financial services, with consumers increasingly seeking accessible payment tools.

valU’s BNPL platform offers installment-based payment plans across sectors such as retail, electronics, and healthcare, allowing consumers to make purchases without paying the full amount upfront. The model aims to support financial access and expand purchasing options.

For merchants, valU’s services are designed to help increase sales and improve customer retention through integrated payment options.