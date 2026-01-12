Applus+, a global leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC), announces the launch of its Advisory Services in Saudi Arabia, to help clients improve compliance, performance, resilience, and sustainability.

The new service offers a hands-on, evidence-based approach, working closely with clients to design and implement practical solutions.

Applus+ combines tailored advisory, engineering and operational expertise, and in-house technology and data capabilities to deliver integrated, end-to-end support.

"Our Advisory Services in KSA are designed to deliver more than recommendations. We provide tailored strategies and follow through to execution, supported by technology and data. Every solution is built to achieve measurable impact for our clients. We have successfully supported projects across Social Infrastructure, Transport & Logistics, Urban Development, Energy, and Tourism & Entertainment, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives." says, Grant Agnew, Head of Advisory Services, Applus+ in Saudi Arabia.

