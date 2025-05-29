Undoubtedly, significant efforts have been made to ensure the country's participation in the international expo currently being held in Osaka, Japan. The expo began on April 13, 2025, and will continue until October 13, 2025. Several government agencies, along with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have contributed to the financial cost of sponsoring Oman’s presence at this global event, which is held every five years. Several government delegations have also contributed to organizing the expo and made official visits. Recently, an Omani trade delegation from the Chamber participated in this expo and some of its important activities.

The Sultanate of Oman has consistently participated in this international event since the nineties of the last century. Its first participation was at the Expo International Exhibition in Madrid, Spain, in 1992. The expo's theme was "The Global Age of Transportation," given the importance of transportation in bringing peoples together and driving human progress. The expo highlighted the transformation of transportation from ancient maritime routes to modern technology, while also showcasing countries' innovations in infrastructure, railways, aviation, and telecommunications.

However, the Japan Expo, held on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka, Japan, is expected to attract millions of visitors, providing a unique global platform bringing together more than 160 countries and international organizations.

Government institutions and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry are keen to raise awareness of the importance of these international exhibitions. This requires organizing media trips to raise awareness and educate people about the importance of this event. This requires sending more media professionals to discuss this participation and its benefits at the national level, as well as ways to promote Japanese tourism to Oman in the coming years, given the large number of Japanese tourists who travel to various countries around the world annually.

Japanese tourists are among the most organized and detail-oriented, and these traits are reflected in their spending patterns and preferred destinations. The average tourist from Japan spends on tourism for example, in Indonesia, around $1,462 per visit in 2022, and approximately $1,300 per visit to cities in the United States. Japanese tourists stay for extended periods, typically about two weeks in the United States, more than 18 days in France, 12 days in Indonesia, and five days in Korea.

Now with direct flights between some Gulf cities, such as Dubai and Doha, and other cities in the region, attracting Japanese tourism has become easier. However, it requires companies that can convince the Japanese public to make these visits to Oman, for example. Japanese tourists also prefer group trips, especially older travelers, due to their need for rest and organization, while young people are also eager to experience unique experiences.

In general, such international exhibitions provide a great opportunity for countries to promote their national identity and build their image by showcasing their cultures and creativity, which contributes to strengthening their image on the international stage. Through this participation, Oman will work to foster greater cooperation in achieving sustainable development goals, enhancing economic and trade cooperation, and benefiting from future innovations and technologies. This presence at Expo Japan represents a strategic opportunity to enhance its international presence, expand economic and cultural relations, and contribute to building a sustainable and interconnected future, in addition to significantly promoting Japanese tourism to the country.

